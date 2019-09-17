Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shares Rose While Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lifted Its Holding; Raytheon (RTN) Holding Boosted by Lvm Capital Management Ltd

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,370 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11M, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $201.26. About 662,995 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 478.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 40,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 48,487 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82M, up from 8,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $233.09. About 753,831 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.56% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,929 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 422,172 shares. Moneta Group Advsr reported 0.04% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 50,155 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Limited Liability accumulated 56,524 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Trustmark Natl Bank Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 5,470 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Atlas Browninc holds 2,881 shares. Mathes reported 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 2.83% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. State Bank holds 28,881 shares. 2,840 are held by Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Liability.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water (NYSE:AWK) by 6,867 shares to 525,818 shares, valued at $61.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,610 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc. Class (NYSE:COTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Grp Incorporated holds 0.54% or 4,084 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Captrust Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Optimum Inv Advsr reported 720 shares stake. Bp Public Ltd Co invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bridges Invest has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 106,072 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Convergence Invest Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Harvey Inv Co Lc holds 2.09% or 35,722 shares. Citigroup reported 37,511 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Management owns 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 23 shares. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5,900 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Profund Advisors Llc accumulated 5,242 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).