Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shares Rose While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Its Position; Brandes Investment Partners LP Cut Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $411,628

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 3,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,323 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.64 million, down from 318,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 1.18M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 43.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,602 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 6,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $352.09. About 131,803 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09 million for 31.55 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.59 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

