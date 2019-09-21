Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Winslow Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $594,774; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding Increased by First Quadrant L P

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 1,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 20,430 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09 million, down from 22,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 89.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 65,940 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 139,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, up from 74,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 7.51M shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsr accumulated 720 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,016 shares. Lord Abbett Lc invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wright Invsts Inc reported 1,301 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 83,802 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 46,400 shares or 0.85% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability stated it has 3.45% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 45,879 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 0.18% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 28,216 shares. Moreover, First Financial In has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 12,385 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ithaka Group Ltd Com accumulated 62,769 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 21.74 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv reported 193,986 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 53,045 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,980 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 424 were reported by Motco. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Brown Advisory Inc reported 14,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,823 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Sterling Capital Lc invested in 0.63% or 1.39M shares. 8,623 are held by Sigma Planning. Swedbank, a Sweden-based fund reported 2.81M shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Lc reported 32,820 shares. Alps Advsrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,980 shares.