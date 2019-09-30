Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Lifted Its Holding

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 32,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 199,149 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.08M, down from 231,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $250.87. About 1.78M shares traded or 25.55% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 6,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 149,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.71 million, up from 143,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $233.06. About 1.39 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE

Since September 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $308,321 activity.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.46 million shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $112.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 55,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 23.85 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% or 42,748 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.1% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,386 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 2,145 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 5,007 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% or 2,234 shares. Piedmont Advisors invested in 0.22% or 16,144 shares. Greenwood Assocs Limited Liability reported 1,490 shares. Crestwood Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Century Cos Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 181,561 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 94,953 shares. Duncker Streett And Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hemenway Tru Llc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,016 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 368,990 shares. Signature & Inv Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 3,628 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advsrs Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tiemann Advisors Llc accumulated 1,086 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Natl Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 22,160 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.07% or 915,630 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability reported 0.2% stake. Intact Investment Management Incorporated has 16,400 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 1,121 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt accumulated 2.65% or 24,391 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 97,267 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 2,650 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 6,261 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson reported 13 shares stake. Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,200 shares. Grimes & Company Inc owns 3,531 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.