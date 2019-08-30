Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Stake; Yhb Investment Advisors Decreased Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $318,560; Stock Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $207.37. About 123,845 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 2,649 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 4,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 28.23% or $95.25 during the last trading session, reaching $242.2. About 5.23 million shares traded or 571.56% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Retail Bank Trust Commerce reported 2,634 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 36,643 shares. Of Vermont reported 15 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Co reported 4,092 shares stake. Money Lc invested in 0.11% or 575 shares. Advisory Rech reported 0.02% stake. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 984 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 36,250 are held by De Burlo Grp Inc Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 4,700 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,776 shares. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.89% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 26 were accumulated by Brandywine Invest Mngmt Lc. Sumitomo Life invested in 0.09% or 1,929 shares. Btc Capital Management invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 6,974 shares to 80,098 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,811 shares to 20,019 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).