Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Shaker Investments Has Upped Its Holding by $318,420 as Valuation Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.11 Million

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 1.95M shares traded or 67.43% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 39,307 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 119,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,082 shares to 23,207 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,540 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.