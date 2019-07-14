Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Trimmed Its Position; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Cut as Share Price Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $356.39. About 651,431 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.94 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 316,826 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Heartland Consultants owns 610 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Co Of America owns 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 159 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cibc Mkts holds 7,462 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 8,111 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 47,098 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Ashford Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.13% stake. 30,597 were accumulated by Amp Cap. Walleye Trading reported 5,375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Lost 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals Launches: 10 Things to Know – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NTNX, DATA, ULTA – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Strong Growth Stocks That Goldman Sachs Says Look Cheap – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares to 86,009 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 31.93 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,863 shares to 26,350 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 3.42M shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). American Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.17% or 3,316 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 192,384 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.55% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,562 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0.16% or 3.63M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has invested 0.87% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Mercantile stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Plancorp Ltd Llc has invested 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fred Alger, a New York-based fund reported 202 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated stated it has 14,336 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il owns 94,782 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn owns 3,866 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Colgate Announces Agreement to Acquire Laboratoires Filorga CosmÃ©tiques Skin Care Business – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.