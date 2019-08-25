Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Riverpark Advisors Cut Holding by $496,248 as Market Valuation Rose; Unilever Plc (UL) Holder Intersect Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Declined

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 1,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 25,346 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 26,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10 million shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 14,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 659,289 shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 07/03/2018 – Investing.com: Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: 25 Jobs to Be Created in Norwich with New Milling Facility; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit – FT; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – PROPOSED ANDREA JUNG JOIN BOARDS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Around 40 Roles to Transfer to Factory at Burton

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12,123 shares to 72,206 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,289 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,250 were reported by Schmidt P J Management Incorporated. Columbus Circle Investors has invested 2.12% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Stephens Ar owns 12,345 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt owns 0.82% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 54,696 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Avalon Advisors Llc holds 0.43% or 54,253 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 291,577 shares. Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 35,088 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 48,952 shares. Biondo Inv Advsrs holds 0.17% or 1,930 shares in its portfolio. 10,893 are owned by Polaris Greystone Gru Lc. Moreover, Mackenzie Finance has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 9,642 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Scout Invests holds 0.47% or 66,172 shares in its portfolio.

