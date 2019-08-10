Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Boosted Holding; Progress Software (PRGS) Valuation Declined While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 83,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 402,891 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88 million, up from 319,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 253,590 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 51c-Adj EPS 53c; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches Al-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 16/04/2018 – Progress Software: Board Member Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 1,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 180,741 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.03 million, up from 179,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $346.7. About 476,474 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Financial reported 159,109 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Ameriprise Financial reported 546,975 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 132,221 shares. Paradigm Mgmt Incorporated Ny reported 40,350 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). 4,907 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bailard reported 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Ohio-based Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 17,391 shares. 1.06M are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 170,243 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 4.82M shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 25,891 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologiecs (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,705 shares to 28,722 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 572,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Sleep Number Corp.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 31,675 shares to 256,653 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 63,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,659 shares, and cut its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 316 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Biondo Invest Advisors Limited Liability owns 1,930 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Maverick Ltd has invested 0.21% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.06% or 18,904 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd reported 3,150 shares. 3,820 are owned by Westpac Banking Corporation. Psagot Investment House reported 6 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr holds 25,052 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Noesis Mangement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 13,380 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,186 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.