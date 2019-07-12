Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Decreased Its Stake by $11.52 Million as Shares Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Raised Position in Mosaic Co New (MOS) as Market Value Declined

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 41.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 33,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,190 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, down from 79,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $8.04 during the last trading session, reaching $355.02. About 402,963 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 100.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 20,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,762 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 20,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 2.69M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of stock.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 109,373 shares to 26,586 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,625 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce Porter has 0.17% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 35,775 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 29,327 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.47 million shares. 9 were accumulated by Bessemer Inc. Guardian invested in 0% or 22 shares. Quantres Asset Limited stated it has 34,600 shares. 5.11 million are held by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 41,762 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Centurylink Invest Mgmt Communication invested in 38,872 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 282,666 shares. Old Natl Bank In has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 377,150 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 619,000 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Company invested in 102 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic on the move after strong beats in Q4 earnings, revenues – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA Downgrades Mosaic, Cites Phosphate Pricing Pressure – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic: The Agricultural Bust Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.00 million for 31.81 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited Liability owns 40,981 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 51,404 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking. Ashford Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.13% or 2,534 shares. 16,300 were reported by Andra Ap. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 316,826 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc has invested 5.37% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 1.49% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hrt Lc holds 578 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.21% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 258,974 shares. 33,028 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Com. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 3,475 are held by Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj. First Natl Bank Of Omaha owns 15,201 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” on May 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ulta Beauty, Broadcom, and Aurora Cannabis Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ulta Beauty’s Stock Looks Gorgeous Today – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Whether You Are Bullish or Bearish on Stocks in General, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Still Looks Like A Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.