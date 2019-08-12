Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Hs Management Partners Decreased Its Position by $38.30 Million; Avalon Advisors Has Decreased Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $11.47 Million; Valuation Rose

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 105,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 191,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, down from 296,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $124.9. About 1.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 110,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 301,370 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.10M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $8.06 during the last trading session, reaching $338.64. About 286,037 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

