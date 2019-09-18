Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Increased Position; River Road Asset Management Position in Kimberly (KMB) Decreased by $4.39 Million as Shares Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 32,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 464,588 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.92 million, down from 497,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 811,395 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.60M, up from 41,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $229.4. About 1.27M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 18.51 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

