Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Lowered Stake by $314,100 as Stock Price Rose; As Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Corbyn Investment Management Lifted Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 15.82M shares traded or 1473.06% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmctcls (NASDAQ:REGN) by 956 shares to 14,138 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 44,992 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 16,977 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Aperio Group Lc has 30,490 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 1,593 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,820 were accumulated by Westpac Corporation. Meeder Asset invested in 0.02% or 678 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 6,832 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 66,878 shares. Signature Estate Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Fiera reported 940 shares stake. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 150 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 219,690 shares. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,014 shares.

