Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Cut Stake; Treehouse Foods Com (THS) Shareholder Timpani Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $436,480

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 21,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 14,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 407,249 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $6.61 during the last trading session, reaching $330.38. About 754,174 shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury General Corporation (MCY) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Food stocks in retreat after McCormick earnings, Post downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Group reported 247,113 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of owns 4,600 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 6 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 0.79% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 8,600 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 10,151 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 89,011 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has 0.1% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Numerixs Investment Techs Inc owns 0.11% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 13,200 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc owns 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). North Star Mgmt Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Citigroup accumulated 47,529 shares. 204,014 are owned by S&T Bank Pa. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 6,917 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Inc (NYSE:WNS) by 12,089 shares to 65,684 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc Cl A (NYSE:RNG) by 17,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,553 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty Gains 8% YTD: Will the Rally Continue in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ulta (ULTA) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DICK’S Sporting Gains From Robust Strategies Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Beyond Meat, Roku, 3M, Ulta Beauty And More – Benzinga” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HIBB or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf by 80,605 shares to 205,885 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 46,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corporation.