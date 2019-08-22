Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Cut Its Stake by $16.60 Million; Estabrook Capital Management Holds Stake in Schlumberger (SLB)

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 85,800 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.17 million, down from 133,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $328.12. About 521,112 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,374 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931.27 million, up from 19,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 6.25 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 14 shares to 713 shares, valued at $189.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 29.40 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 4.21 million shares to 5.44 million shares, valued at $257.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.