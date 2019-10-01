Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder De Burlo Group Decreased Position by $958,420; As Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Price Rose, Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 61.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 21,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 56,050 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81 million, up from 34,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $286.11. About 214,988 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 2,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 33,480 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.61M, down from 36,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.62B market cap company. The stock increased 5.91% or $14.8 during the last trading session, reaching $265.45. About 948,486 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,550 shares to 86,720 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 25.23 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $768.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Expanded Tech Sector Etf (IGM) by 1,900 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,865 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).