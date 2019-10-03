Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Cannell Peter B & Company Trimmed Its Position by $1.92 Million as Market Value Rose; Coresite Realty (COR) Holder Payden & Rygel Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 67.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 6,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $120.52. About 220,747 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 5,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 1,070 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $371,000, down from 6,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $257.43. About 2.00M shares traded or 32.40% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 156,236 shares to 949,237 shares, valued at $46.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $59.20 million activity. HEILBRONN CHARLES bought 243,849 shares worth $58.89M.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 24.47 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Verition Fund Limited Liability Company has 1,000 shares. Price Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.63% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 800 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 586 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 14,230 shares. Spf Beheer Bv holds 250,588 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 4,273 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department accumulated 0.02% or 454 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com accumulated 3,169 shares. National Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1,660 shares. Valicenti Advisory Inc holds 1.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 6,480 shares. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 9,162 shares. Riverpark invested 3.31% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 1,070 are held by Cannell Peter B And Inc. 578 are held by Regent Inv Management Lc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 20,693 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Moreover, Fort LP has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 18,563 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% stake. 6,106 were reported by Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc. 279,974 are owned by Principal Finance Gru. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% or 16,403 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 1.57M shares. Creative Planning has 1,872 shares. Honeywell Intll stated it has 9,800 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 3,495 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lenox Wealth, a Ohio-based fund reported 54 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 15,100 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 354,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $46.11M for 24.10 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.57% negative EPS growth.