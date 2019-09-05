Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Cannell Peter B & Company Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Moore Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake by $67.23 Million

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 95.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 144,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 6,629 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 151,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $233.83. About 963,203 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1012.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 405,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 445,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.18 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $191.06. About 4.45M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – GERMAN DEPUTY GOVT SPOKESWOMAN DEMMER COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 11/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook Is Complicated. That Shouldn’t Stop Lawmakers; 22/03/2018 – 03/19 The Cable – Brexit, G-20 & Facebook; 19/04/2018 – FB: THIRD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE ACCESSING FB PROFILES; 20/03/2018 – There’s More Going On Than Facebook’s Faceplant: Markets Live; 20/03/2018 – One consequence of multi-class shares is someone gets super-majority control/ voting rights. That’s the case with Facebook and Zuck. We predict this has – and will – continue to impede company’s ability to respond to crisis it’s in right now; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Wants to Make Sure Facebook Is ‘Positive Force’; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHOWING PEOPLE ALERT ON NEWS FEED SO THEY CAN REVIEW DETAILS ABOUT ADVERTISING, AMONG OTHERS THEY’VE CHOSEN TO SHARE IN THEIR PROFILE; 05/04/2018 – Facebook sent a doctor on a mission to ask hospitals to share patient data; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 146,000 shares to 104,000 shares, valued at $18.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 53,665 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $63.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 22.23 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

