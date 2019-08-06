Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $4.14 Million as Stock Price Rose; Highland Capital Management Position in Netflix (NFLX) Cut by $745,464 as Share Value Declined

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 68.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 11,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 29,172 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 17,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $9.65 during the last trading session, reaching $339.8. About 390,241 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 25.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 6,114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 8,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $310.59. About 4.83 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,712 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $59.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,198 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.69 million for 73.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

