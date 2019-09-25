Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Trimmed Holding by $692,000; As Xencor Ord (XNCR) Stock Price Rose, Ecor1 Capital Has Upped by $11.09 Million Its Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,152 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 13,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $239.48. About 2.33M shares traded or 70.68% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Ord (XNCR) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 277,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.64 million, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 282,257 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,660 are owned by National Asset Mgmt Inc. Finemark Savings Bank Trust has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Dana Invest Advsrs Inc owns 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,492 shares. Hs Management Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 237,130 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. 1,023 are owned by Bellecapital. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 2.18% or 234,938 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Llc has 6 shares. Monetary Management Group accumulated 4,084 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 3,134 shares stake. Ashford Management Inc stated it has 2,534 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 8,081 shares. Allstate has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,460 shares. 2,116 were reported by Bokf Na.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 22.76 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,200 shares to 9,864 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $813,994 activity.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Adr Rep Ord by 243,922 shares to 581,165 shares, valued at $82.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Ord (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 402,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,711 shares, and cut its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceutical Ord.

