Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Value Rose While Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake by $5.84 Million; Winslow Asset Management Increases Position in Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 207.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 16,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67 million, up from 8,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 1.50M shares traded or 22.41% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 510,133 shares traded or 13.91% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) by 26,499 shares to 272,737 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,182 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Taylor Morrison, Beazer Homes’ La Porte community open for sales – Houston Business Journal” on May 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Beazer Homes USA Stock Just Popped 33% – The Motley Fool” published on November 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Beazer Homes Hosts Grand Opening for Avalon Hills in Elk Grove, Calif. – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beazer Homes Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FINAL DEADLINE: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

