Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Value Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Raised Its Stake; Matthews International Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) by $326,400 as Stock Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 291,522 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 1,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 26,523 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 16.12M shares traded or 1558.75% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA)

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 12,071 shares to 14,305 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,978 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 52,400 shares to 199,100 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 85,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).