Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Price Rose While Scholtz & Company Trimmed Position by $2.00 Million; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position Boosted by Marsico Capital Management Llc

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $353.88. About 455,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 2,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,890 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 18,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 940,182 shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 31.71 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 24 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd reported 60,568 shares stake. Waratah Capital accumulated 36,064 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Anchor Advsr Ltd owns 0.6% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 81,118 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel holds 2,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,657 shares. Amer Group accumulated 0.03% or 26,033 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 176,305 shares. 18,845 are held by Wafra. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 21,961 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gru accumulated 2,254 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc has 28,093 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 26 shares. The California-based Guardian Tru has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares to 115,090 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 36,278 shares to 184,223 shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 41,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,667 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).