Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Price Rose While First National Bank Of Omaha Has Trimmed Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Wharton Business Group Has Lifted Position

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14 million, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 31.78M shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 15,201 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, down from 27,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 2.24 million shares traded or 85.72% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Washington Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hexavest Incorporated has 217,028 shares. Covington reported 23 shares stake. Oakbrook Investments Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Verition Fund Management Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,800 shares. Grp Inc accumulated 0.03% or 26,033 shares. Signature Est Inv Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,936 shares. South State Corporation holds 3,886 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc has 833 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has 377,735 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 1.05M shares. British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Paloma Partners Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 7,134 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 97,441 shares. Stephens Invest Management Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 154,892 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $157.84 million for 22.00 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13,587 shares to 16,587 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 39,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $966.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA) by 8,775 shares to 406,342 shares, valued at $27.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,670 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Capital Prns Limited Liability invested in 22,507 shares. Garde Cap Inc stated it has 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington-based Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated reported 87,700 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 3.74 million shares. Paloma Prtn Management Com owns 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,318 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2.76 million are held by First Republic Inv Mgmt. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt LP has 0.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,273 shares. Bonness Enterprise holds 1.69% or 13,735 shares. Howard Mngmt holds 4.16% or 154,981 shares in its portfolio. 206,554 are held by Sterling Cap Limited Liability. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 345,040 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Brinker Cap has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,123 shares. First Washington, a Washington-based fund reported 19,428 shares.