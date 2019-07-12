Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Value Rose While Shaker Investments Has Lifted Holding; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Market Valuation Rose, Lincoln National Decreased Its Holding

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $156.85. About 47,406 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $349.67. About 106,224 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA)

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 16,327 shares to 29,938 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,540 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 6,926 shares to 38,184 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

