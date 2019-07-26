Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Value Rose While Greenwood Capital Associates Has Cut Its Holding; Paragon Capital Management Lifted Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Position by $556,884 as Stock Price Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $354.62. About 405,795 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 17,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,724 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 104,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 5.35 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 1,593 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,014 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability. New York-based Cim Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.46% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jennison Assocs Ltd Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Coatue Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,651 shares. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,480 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 16,300 shares. Marsico Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Conning Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 940 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited holds 9,970 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,076 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 62,067 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 8,843 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,389 shares to 111,134 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 31.78 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,645 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Goldman Sachs holds 5.01M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.06% or 702,428 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na stated it has 0.09% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated Ny has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Millennium Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 823 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 5,308 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 284,549 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 194,021 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 118,990 shares. Sit Investment Associate accumulated 5,275 shares. Elm Ridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 284,479 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,116 shares to 81,784 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 76,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,432 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

