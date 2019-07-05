Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Valuation Rose While Shaker Investments Has Boosted Its Holding; Oxbow Advisors Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $415,514 as Market Valuation Rose

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 4,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,206 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $113.46. About 3.42M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain operation says banks like her former employer could get into the cryptocurrency business imminently; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S RUSAL TO BE EXCLUDED FROM JPMORGAN CEMBI CORPORATE BOND INDEXES FROM APRIL 30 DUE TO U.S. SANCTIONS – JP MORGAN; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $344.28. About 187,222 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 84,045 shares. Wedgewood Prns reported 210,774 shares stake. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 690 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com owns 60,568 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.15% or 147,009 shares. Wendell David Inc invested in 3,697 shares. Citigroup owns 35,846 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sei Investments Com has 0.06% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Logan Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,076 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,196 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Limited Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Winslow Asset Incorporated owns 22,149 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 610 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 575 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,922 shares to 10,540 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,127 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M on Tuesday, April 16. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million was sold by Beer Lori A. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.12 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG) by 26,045 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $15.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Multi (JPC) by 260,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Oh has 3.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 579,501 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Council has 1.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg reported 649,457 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 167,316 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 4.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Woodstock Corp invested in 49,075 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management reported 18,430 shares. King Wealth reported 1.96% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Welch Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Republic Inc has 1.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Manhattan holds 383,221 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Milestone Group Inc holds 0.14% or 10,639 shares. Fincl Mngmt stated it has 2,386 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr, a California-based fund reported 56 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP invested in 0.11% or 7,400 shares.