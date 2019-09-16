Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Valuation Rose While Hhr Asset Management Has Raised by $9.33 Million Its Holding; Haverford Financial Services Has Raised Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $1.07 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.60M, up from 41,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.13 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.48 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 821 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 188,997 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 27,852 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.39% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 36,106 shares. Duncker Streett And Co Inc has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 150 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 5,653 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.85% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 3,260 shares. 2,765 are held by Advisory Services Limited Liability. 2,400 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Co, California-based fund reported 1,742 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 94,953 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hartline Invest Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 960 shares.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 42,397 shares to 291,826 shares, valued at $56.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,325 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,976.88 up 102.72 points – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ulta Salon (ULTA) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c; Lowers Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Company News For Sep 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comps Growth Likely to Fuel Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.