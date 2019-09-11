Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Valuation Rose While Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed by $314,100 Its Stake; Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Stanley Capital Management Boosted Stake by $710,500 as Share Price Declined

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 143,754 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 119,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 13.07 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $228.08. About 1.24M shares traded or 2.61% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Baker Hughes a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covalent Prns Ltd Liability reported 233,000 shares or 13.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.50 million shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Brown Advisory holds 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 274,260 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. New York-based Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 5.43 million are held by Legal And General Grp Inc Plc. Hbk Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 25,912 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 39,060 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants holds 0.01% or 5,314 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Management Lc reported 16,218 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ima Wealth reported 300 shares. Commerce National Bank invested in 0.01% or 22,963 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 142,851 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $158.99M for 21.68 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Trade Ahead of Earnings: ULTA, BBY, WDAY – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Ulta Beauty Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Stock Is Beginning to Look Pretty Again – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comps Growth Likely to Fuel Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation reported 7,462 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hanseatic Mngmt Service stated it has 1,502 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Curbstone Financial Mngmt holds 5,650 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 0.24% or 1,355 shares in its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 410,000 shares. Wright Investors Ser holds 1,734 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.43% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fmr holds 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 2.26M shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd invested in 54,696 shares or 0.82% of the stock. California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Allied Advisory stated it has 2,850 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. British Columbia Management has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,038 shares to 108,746 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmctcls (NASDAQ:REGN) by 956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,138 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).