Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding Has Increased by Marathon Asset Management Llp; As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stock Value Rose, Ulysses Management Cut Holding

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 2,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 99,520 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.70 million, up from 96,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $337.45. About 1.59 million shares traded or 111.34% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 98.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 49.09 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 08/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE INSTALLS 1ST OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE AT MERK; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 21/05/2018 – GE WILL GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 42,353 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $114.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 129,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,301 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fgl Holdings by 50,000 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $19.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).