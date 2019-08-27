Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Westwood Management Has Cut Stake as Market Value Rose; Financial Engines Advisors Decreased Its Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) Position as Stock Price Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,150 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 12,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $325.94. About 440,271 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 6,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 67,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, down from 74,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 2.88 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,651 shares. Johnson Fin Grp holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 10,033 shares. Tcw Gru Inc Inc has 337,024 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0.24% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,832 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.16% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.23% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Parametric Associate Limited Co stated it has 180,741 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,727 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 5,000 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 100,557 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce owns 4,597 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 22,410 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Signature & Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 3,936 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 29.21 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 65,149 shares. 27,201 were reported by Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. 16,096 are held by Cap Intl Ca. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 157,880 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 1.29% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 16,840 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 0.26% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Argi Invest Services Ltd Liability Corp has 9,986 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bamco New York holds 5,796 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Fire Gru holds 6.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 215,000 shares. The New York-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.29% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Founders Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 30,410 shares. Forbes J M And Company Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 147,581 shares or 2.53% of the stock.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 33,155 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $114.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 80,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).