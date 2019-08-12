Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed Position; Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Stake Upped by Anchorage Capital Group Llc

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 172,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 654,722 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.32 million, down from 826,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $340.7. About 175,597 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 1.20M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond Boosted By Activist Battle, Analyst Upgrade – Benzinga” on March 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Down 19.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Down 9% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Interior Concepts Inc by 181,210 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $23.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 65,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd invested in 10,038 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il owns 11,331 shares. Captrust Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Creative Planning owns 15,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 361,052 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 24,219 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 53,592 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 0.12% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 6.65M shares. Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada invested in 890 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 978 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 127,204 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 35,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 318,068 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 469,333 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $361.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Service Lc has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Vident Investment Advisory Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,597 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 101,172 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 36,643 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com owns 6,629 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.03% or 307,817 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny reported 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,893 shares. Riverpark Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 2.33% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Heartland Consultants invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp owns 99,520 shares. 147,000 are owned by Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Intrust State Bank Na reported 2,319 shares stake. 21,676 are owned by Pnc Ser Grp Inc. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio.