Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Position by $899,212

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 147,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 231,878 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86M, down from 379,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $7.65 during the last trading session, reaching $335.77. About 178,696 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 10,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 3,427 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 14,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $68.89. About 16,029 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies owns 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,832 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 9,157 shares. Moreover, Confluence Invest Limited Liability Com has 0.5% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 354,281 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Axa owns 5,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 6,199 were accumulated by Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% or 27,688 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.07% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 133,530 shares. Stifel Finance has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Gemmer Asset Management Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Logan Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,985 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 29,155 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 976 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 4,300 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00 million for 13.78 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19,389 shares to 56,105 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 66,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank & reported 95 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shaker Investments Limited Liability Company Oh reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 19,533 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 6,589 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Iowa-based Principal Finance Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 24,782 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,563 shares. 960 are held by Hartline Investment Corporation. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Natixis has 44,992 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Diversified accumulated 1,120 shares. Moreover, Primecap Mgmt Com Ca has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 281,400 shares. Fmr holds 2.26M shares. Us National Bank De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 30.09 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

