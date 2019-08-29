Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position; Wynnefield Capital Has Cut Holding in Granite Construction (GVA) by $5.81 Million as Share Value Declined

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 147,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 231,878 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86M, down from 379,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $335.89. About 779,838 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 147,715 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1.22M shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $100.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $305,409 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $151,050 was bought by KELSEY DAVID H. Shares for $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.