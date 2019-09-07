Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Stake as Shares Rose; Take (TTWO) Holder Force Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $507,600

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 750,440 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 2,649 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 4,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 1.95M shares traded or 68.79% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prns Group Inc Limited Company reported 24,663 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 21,961 shares stake. Signature And Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Spinnaker reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 9,138 shares. Monetta owns 1,700 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,634 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 2,234 shares. Moore Capital Management Lp has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 5,375 are owned by Walleye Trading Llc. Scout Invests owns 66,172 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 48,577 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $155.44M for 22.16 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,572 shares to 167,819 shares, valued at $31.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Corp (NYSE:BMY) by 21,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

