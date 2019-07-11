Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Scholtz & Company Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; V F (VFC) Holder Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $347.2. About 595,659 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 23,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 1.06 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH) by 100,501 shares to 149,176 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,291 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462. $1.04 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN on Monday, January 28.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares to 86,009 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).