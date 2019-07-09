Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Scholtz & Company Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose; Strategic Financial Services Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Increased by $2.82 Million as Share Value Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 3.43M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $351.76. About 361,569 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.57 million activity. $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by Hein LeLand J. Shares for $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold $150,000 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,000 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.21% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 24,233 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora accumulated 300 shares. 78,371 were accumulated by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. City Holding Communications invested in 282 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc owns 119,859 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Bb&T invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Korea Investment Corporation invested in 36,400 shares. 5,668 are owned by Oarsman Capital Incorporated. 4,542 are held by Stock Yards Bank & Tru. Financial Counselors reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Company Of Virginia Va invested in 114,868 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Roberts Glore Communication Il has 0.19% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.23% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,580 shares to 78,513 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 31.52 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares to 86,009 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs owns 74 shares. Harvey Invest Comm Limited Company owns 35,767 shares. 87,324 are owned by Principal Gru. 4,744 are held by Brown Limited Liability Corp. 2,970 were reported by Regions Financial Corporation. Element Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 1.11% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 105,010 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 8,039 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 46,190 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 314,680 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Money Mgmt Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 575 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 597 shares. Psagot Inv House invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).