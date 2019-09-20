Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Proshare Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $1.71 Million; As Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Cut Its Stake by $347,392

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 4,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 46,702 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.20 million, down from 51,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $228.96. About 1.12 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 1,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 27,241 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 29,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $193.42. About 1.38M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,404 shares to 139,364 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.28 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $155.27M for 21.76 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 52,756 shares to 612,819 shares, valued at $14.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 66,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).