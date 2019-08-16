Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Portolan Capital Management Has Increased Position by $2.73 Million as Market Value Rose; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosted Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $490,939; Stock Value Rose

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.68 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 7,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 45,206 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, up from 37,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $322.7. About 380,716 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 578 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 2,463 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability holds 3,385 shares. Parsons Capital Inc Ri has 0.11% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Optimum Invest has 790 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.04% or 316,826 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt stated it has 34,493 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 26,060 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 147,000 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 6,724 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,034 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 554,800 were reported by 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership. The Pennsylvania-based Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Atria Invs Lc reported 8,167 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc. by 14,781 shares to 324,564 shares, valued at $24.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc. by 17,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,030 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Lc stated it has 71,423 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 300 shares. Trust Communication Of Vermont invested in 0% or 76 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bancshares And Trust has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 162 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 26,884 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life New York, New York-based fund reported 41,410 shares. Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability holds 4.74% or 819,965 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tributary Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 22,900 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,098 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 15,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp has 1.19M shares. Moreover, Eminence Limited Partnership has 2.24% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.83 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has 799,586 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 6,059 shares to 54,364 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 114,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,934 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.