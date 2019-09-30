Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $584,394; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Shares Rose, Prince Street Capital Management Cut Position

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 66.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 1,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 866 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300,000, down from 2,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $250.6. About 1.71 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.96 million, down from 66,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $550.11. About 194,200 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,201 for 6876.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Natl Bank Division reported 5,256 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Benjamin F Edwards & has 25 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 6,873 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Management Corp owns 20,590 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 90 shares. Prince Street Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 11.81% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 40,800 shares. 45 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Fincl Bank. Moreover, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has 0.17% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 6 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.08% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 371,539 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 1,585 are owned by L And S Advsr. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 50,758 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 23.82 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department reported 0.02% stake. Pennsylvania Tru Communication reported 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 29,288 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Everence Mgmt owns 1,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 7,218 shares. Hartford Management reported 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.56% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wesbanco Bank & Trust stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Verition Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 1,000 shares. Ashford Cap Mgmt owns 2,534 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 112,769 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 30,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 79,207 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited invested in 53,800 shares.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 526 shares to 2,762 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.