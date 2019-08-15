Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Lpl Financial Has Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Rose; Cumberland Partners LTD Cut Its Mastercard Cl (MA) Position by $370,125

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl (MA) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 1,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 11,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $271.56. About 2.54M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 12,553 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 13,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $317.34. About 734,740 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 28.44 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 693,930 shares to 696,230 shares, valued at $96.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (JKK) by 8,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,163 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.08% or 13,380 shares. Bender Robert & Assoc stated it has 4.73% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 86,486 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 7,080 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wendell David Associate holds 0.2% or 3,697 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 24,663 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc accumulated 170,100 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The New York-based Buckingham Management Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Williams Jones & Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 21,961 shares. 2,649 were accumulated by Stock Yards Natl Bank &. Cim Ltd Llc accumulated 3,621 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 364,580 are held by Ems Cap Ltd Partnership. Personal Advsrs Corporation has 0.64% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 5,064 shares. Central Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 309 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd owns 45,113 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. North Star Investment invested 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gluskin Sheff & accumulated 75,872 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 15,043 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Leuthold Gp Ltd Llc holds 48,967 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). D E Shaw Inc reported 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sns Fin Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eulav Asset, New York-based fund reported 105,500 shares. Raub Brock Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 92,543 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 17,395 shares to 37,425 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 21,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI).