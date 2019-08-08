Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Hs Management Partners Trimmed Position by $38.30 Million; Marietta Investment Partners Has Cut Its Ternium Sa (TX) Holding by $2.70 Million; Share Value Declined

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 100,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 30,474 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 130,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 375,152 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 110,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 301,370 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.10 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $9.36 during the last trading session, reaching $353.04. About 506,852 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,750 shares to 21,699 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 3,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $169.78M for 31.63 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 357,855 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $183.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 365,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).