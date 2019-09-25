Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $9.33 Million; Amalgamated Bank Has Cut Visa Class A (V) Stake by $6.02 Million

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 34,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 231,068 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.10 million, down from 265,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.85. About 3.33 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V)

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.60M, up from 41,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $235.37. About 798,394 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 08/29: (SEAC) (AMBA) (MSGN) Higher (ULTA) (AOBC) (COO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Ulta Beauty Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, CPB, TSN, TGT, BIG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 23,995 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 29,288 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Communications has 2,169 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0.1% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Riverpark Capital Management Lc owns 21,638 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge LP owns 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 13,947 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has 1.11% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 9,055 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Stanley holds 16,394 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ls Advisors Limited Com holds 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 2,009 shares. Hartline Investment Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 960 shares. Nuwave Invest Lc holds 0.03% or 79 shares. 8,872 are owned by South Texas Money Mngmt. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 678,118 shares to 600,393 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 1.58M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,080 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Walt Disney, Mastercard and Starbucks – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush Remains A Visa Bull After Chat With Management – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan & stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested in 277,374 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Dubuque Bankshares And Trust Comm holds 0.86% or 30,605 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 1.05% or 26,156 shares in its portfolio. 9,330 are held by Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc. Nomura Incorporated invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Intersect Cap Limited reported 3,034 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 62,034 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Limited Liability. Brown Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,831 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 742,672 shares. 2,992 were reported by Sky Investment Grp Lc. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Com has 0.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barbara Oil invested in 0.69% or 6,950 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20,292 shares to 192,897 shares, valued at $18.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).