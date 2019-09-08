Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Decreased Holding by $314,100 as Market Value Rose; Marathon Oil (MRO) Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trimmed Position by $6.04 Million as Shares Declined

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 1.95 million shares traded or 67.43% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 84.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 377,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 68,384 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 445,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 12.41 million shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmctcls (NASDAQ:REGN) by 956 shares to 14,138 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (GVI) by 3,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,463 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Cim Lc reported 3,621 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Company owns 1% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 13,152 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 16,574 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Management invested in 0.09% or 1,400 shares. 13,450 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Inc. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability owns 1,973 shares. 1,800 are held by Verition Fund Ltd. Private Advisor Gru reported 2,909 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 2,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 100 shares. Natixis owns 44,992 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Two Creeks Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 5.46% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Vident Advisory Llc reported 0.07% stake. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,702 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $155.44M for 22.16 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ULTA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, CXO, NOC – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “June 14th Options Now Available For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Ulta Beauty Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Dsam Prns (London) reported 0.6% stake. Country Trust Bank holds 0.01% or 12,506 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation reported 659,241 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 35,785 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 17,933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lifeplan Fin Grp owns 800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 822,918 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). World Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Intll Grp Inc holds 389,620 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 511,886 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.12% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Oil Corp.: Outperformance Is Nearing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.