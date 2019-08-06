Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Cim Investment Mangement Holds Position in Amgen (AMGN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,833 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 3,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $184.26. About 2.17M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $10.27 during the last trading session, reaching $340.41. About 474,930 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 4,413 shares to 4,403 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Smcap 600 (IJR) by 10,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,142 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Invest Incorporated holds 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,588 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Incorporated has 210,402 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. 1,242 were reported by Opus Point Mgmt. Us Fincl Bank De reported 641,874 shares. Ghp Investment Inc owns 10,124 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 7,576 are owned by Blue Cap Inc. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ativo Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,713 shares. Apriem Advisors reported 2,519 shares stake. Smart Portfolios Lc owns 686 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 2,926 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 273,049 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Llc invested in 0.09% or 2,573 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 0.96% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 30.50 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (GVI) by 3,888 shares to 89,636 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exchange Traded Conc by 31,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,128 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).