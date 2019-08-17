Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Gradient Investments Has Cut Its Position by $869,400; Chemed New (CHE) Holder Natixis Has Cut Its Stake by $7.98 Million

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 97.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 2,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 55 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 2,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $322.03. About 474,841 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates

Natixis decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 87.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 25,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 3,438 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 28,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $429.94. About 174,450 shares traded or 56.73% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 5.99M shares to 8.25M shares, valued at $212.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 earnings per share, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.42M for 33.28 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $206,430 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 27,919 shares to 28,159 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.