Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Cut Its Position by $352,574; Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined While Spectrum Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.38 Million

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 1,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 995 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, down from 2,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $229.34. About 1.60M shares traded or 24.45% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 89.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 29,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 3,569 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171,000, down from 32,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 13.05 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.47 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $360.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,084 shares to 96,650 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 21.80 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 10,030 shares to 49,530 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).