Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Columbus Circle Investors Has Cut Holding by $4.35 Million as Share Price Rose; Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Upped Position

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors analyzed 12,493 shares as the company's stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 238,666 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.23 million, down from 251,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 1.95 million shares traded or 72.12% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 8,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 234,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, up from 225,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 3.04M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES SIECZKOWSKI, HEAD OF TECH ARCHITECTURE & DATA; 12/04/2018 – 75UT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 16LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 68NW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – WebWire: BNY Mellon names Katherine Starks Head of Asset Servicing in Germany; 15/05/2018 – Bank Of New York Mellon Buys New 1.9% Position in Aptiv; 21/03/2018 – 34YD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchases(s); 06/05/2018 – Mitchell Harris on reshaping BNY Mellon’s $1.9tn asset arm

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares to 166,257 shares, valued at $26.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,288 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,519 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Grp Inc. Essex Incorporated has 13,953 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc invested in 0.19% or 8,864 shares. Laffer Investments reported 50,477 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 67,755 shares. Sequoia Ltd Co holds 5,498 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 19,108 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 5,725 shares. Veritas Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 14,387 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 99,674 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited holds 374,795 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Park Corporation Oh owns 0.61% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 213,406 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Central Bank & Trust And Tru reported 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga" on August 28, 2019

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $155.44M for 22.16 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 165,933 shares to 475,708 shares, valued at $38.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).