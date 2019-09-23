Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Avalon Advisors Cut Its Holding by $642,868; Sage Therapeutic (SAGE) Share Value Declined While Marshall Wace Llp Has Lowered Its Position by $3.21 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutic (SAGE) by 76.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 17,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 5,296 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $970,000, down from 22,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $165.33. About 205,111 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 29/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming Spring Medical Meetings; 16/03/2018 – Ed Charles, Infield Sage of the Miracle Mets, Is Dead at 84; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: Changes Made to Address 1H Sales Issues; Acceleration Expected in 2H; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 14/03/2018 – DELOS CAPITAL BUYS SAGE METALS LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Sage culls senior executives to simplify operations; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Organic Revenue Growth 6.3%; 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 1,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 52,395 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18M, down from 54,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 15,039 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Frontier Ltd Liability invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 100,539 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Fmr Limited Company holds 0.16% or 7.67 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 3,271 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.02% or 392,160 shares. 137 were accumulated by Tradewinds Capital Llc. State Common Retirement Fund reported 272,833 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 410,672 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation owns 19,260 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 4,722 shares. Lazard Asset holds 5,400 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 258,272 shares to 258,289 shares, valued at $12.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in July 19 Puts On Xlk Us At 73 American (Put) (XLK) by 68,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Medical.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 49,807 shares to 109,126 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Webster Financial Corp Ct (NYSE:WBS) by 26,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG).

