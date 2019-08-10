Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

We are contrasting Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. 334 2.93 N/A 11.51 30.34 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ulta Beauty Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -9%

Volatility and Risk

Ulta Beauty Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.96. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ulta Beauty Inc. Its rival U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.2 respectively. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ulta Beauty Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ulta Beauty Inc. has a -0.27% downside potential and a consensus target price of $345.76. On the other hand, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s potential upside is 218.18% and its consensus target price is $3.5. The information presented earlier suggests that U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. looks more robust than Ulta Beauty Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ulta Beauty Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.3% and 41.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Ulta Beauty Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.9% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -4.84% -1.67% 15.69% 13.46% -15.11% 29.67%

For the past year Ulta Beauty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ulta Beauty Inc. beats U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.